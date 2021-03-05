Judge seizes Villarejo 23.5 million euros in corporate payments and 53 apartments in Spain and abroad

The judge of the National Court who is investigating the “Tandem case”, Manuel García-Castellón, has issued an order to seize the property of the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, which includes already legally accredited payments of the first 30 pieces of the l ‘case.

According to legal sources at LaSexta, assets total 23.55 million euros from 14 projects other than the 30 investigated, the last of which is called “ Ring ”, which was not known until now and has a budget of 400,000 euros. The rest comes from payments from BBVA (an Home Affairs report yesterday estimated the payments at 10 million euros), Iberdrola, Repsol or La Caixa.

On the other hand, properties worth 16.7 million euros were also seized, with a total of 53 apartments abroad and in Spanish cities like Madrid, Cordoba or Malaga.

In addition, the retired commissioner also had shares worth 20 million euros in various companies, inside and outside the network.

On the other hand, García-Castellón also sent a rogatory commission to Uruguay to block and seize all financial products and commercial interests in the country of Villarejo due to its embargo.