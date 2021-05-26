Judge sues Ignacio González for rigging the attribution of the Canal de Isabel II golf course

Publication: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 11:42

The judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón has proposed to try for a crime of corruption the former president of the Community of Madrid Ignacio González and four other people for the alleged fault committed during the award of various public contracts of the Isabel II Canal linked to the Canal golf course.

In the car, the magistrate proposes to judge with Ignacio González, at the request of the anti-corruption prosecution, the general manager of Canal de Isabel II between 2003 and 2009, Ildefonso de Miguel, as well as the partners of the company TCT José Antonio Clemente Marín, Pablo Manuel González González and Juan José Caballero Escudier, these last two brothers and brother-in-law respectively of the former president of the Community of Madrid.