Judge sues Quim Torra for again refusing to remove pro-independence symbols from Palau

Publication: Monday, January 4, 2021 19:39

A judge sued the former president of the Generalitat Quim Torra for disobedience for refusing to comply with the judicial order to withdraw from the Palau de la Generalitat a banner in favor of the prisoners of the “trials”, when he found that ‘he had engaged in a “stubborn rebellion” in his second cause for the yellow ties.

In a car, the head of Barcelona’s number 24 investigative court leaves Torra close to trial in his second case for the yellow ties, giving the prosecution and the charges ten days to formulate their indictment requesting the opening of oral proceedings, rejection of the case or, exceptionally, the practice of additional proceedings which they consider essential.

In his order, which can be appealed, the judge concludes that Torra would have been the victim of a “less serious” crime of disobedience because of his “failure to comply” with the court order. Superior of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), who was personally notified on September 23, 2019, to remove from the balcony of the Palau de la Generalitat the banner hung on May 27 of the same year to demand the freedom of “political prisoners and exiles”, with a yellow ribbon.

“Without this implying to carry out preliminary evaluations, the behavior of the person investigated demonstrates a fortuitous rebellion against what was ordered”, warns the judge, who underlines that the Office of the President published a press release on September 20, 2019, while he was already personally required to comply with the court order, expressly declaring that they would not remove the banner from the facade of the Palau de la Generalitat.

This second case of disobedience in Torra – after the one that cost him disqualification for ignoring the Electoral Council by not removing the yellow links of the Palau de la Generalitat in time during the election campaign – was opened last February as a result a complaint from the Impulso Ciudadano Platform, which exercises the private prosecutor’s office.

The order addressed to Torra was issued in September 2019, as a precautionary measure, by the litigation chamber of the TSJC, following a request from Impulso Ciudadano which requested that the banner and the tie be removed from the balcony of Palau to maintain the neutrality of the building. permanently, not just during the election period.

The then President of the Generalitat ignored the 48-hour ultimatum the court gave him and appealed the order in parallel, after which the TSJC issued a new demand in which he urged the Mossos d’Esquadra to remove symbols of support for politicians imprisoned in Palau “immediately”.

Faced with this situation, it was the Mossos d’Esquadra who ended up withdrawing the banner, with the slogan in Catalan and English “Liberty, political prisoners and exiles” and flanked by a yellow ribbon.

After the banner was withdrawn, four independence activists, former MPs Lluís Llach and Antonio Baños, actress Sílvia Bel and Som Escola platform spokeswoman Teresa Casals, posted another with the slogan “Freedom to opinion and expression. Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights “. This second cause of disobedience for ties first fell to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, although the high court was inhibited in favor of an ordinary court when Torra lost tonnage status by being disqualified.

Torra appeared as an investigator for disobedience on September 23 before TSJC judge Carlos Ramos, who summoned him for this second case a few days before he was definitively disqualified, although he refused to testify alleging that ” the sentence is already written ”and that He was another victim of the“ repression ”of the independence movement.