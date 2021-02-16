Judge summons Juan Carlos Monedero to testify as under investigation for ‘Neurona’ case

Updated: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 6:12 PM

Published on: 02/16/2021 5:56 PM

The judge investigating Podemos contracts with consulting firm Neurona for the April 2019 election campaign accused party co-founder Juan Carlos Monedero in this article of hiring the political party.

In a judgment, the head of investigating court number 42 in Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, cites Monedero as investigated on March 15 at 11:30 a.m. and claims the criminal record of the investigation.

He does so after the secrecy of that room was lifted last week, in which a police report points to Monedero as the author of a false invoice to justify that he received 26,200 euros from consultancy firm Neurona shortly before. that this company does not sign the election of the contract of 2019, by which he promised to make several videos and posts on the networks for the purple training.

Sources from the Monedero environment convey to LaSexta an “absolute feeling of helplessness”, since they denounce “that they have been carrying out a secret investigation into their bank accounts for six months without giving them the possibility of defending themselves”.

In his opinion, the judge does not explain why he is indicted because they believe that “it is public and known to the whole world that Monedero is a political consultant and that when he left the Podemos posts he returned there work, also with Neurona. ”