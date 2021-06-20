JUI Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman arrested: Jamiat’s mufti had sex with student in Pakistani madrasa, arrested by police

islamabad

Police arrested Pakistani mufti Aziz ur Rehman after a pornographic video of him having sex with madrasa students in Pakistan went viral. In this video, he is clearly seen having sex with children. Mufti Aziz is the head of the radical Islamic organization of Pakistan Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. Along with the accused mufti, his son was also arrested.

According to Pakistani television station Geo News, Mufti was arrested in the Mianwali region. A case was filed against Mufti Aziz and his son after the pornographic video went viral. Previously, the student victim alleged that Mufti and her son blackmailed her and threatened to kill her. The student victim said, “If justice is not done, I will kill myself.

Anger against Mufti on social networks

In contrast, the madrasa manager said the mufti was kicked out of the madrasa as soon as the video went viral. He said the madrassa was not responsible for the actions of the mufti. Meanwhile, Jamiat’s general secretary in Lahore issued an advisory against Mufti after the video went viral. He said that until the investigation is completed, Mufti Aziz’s membership will remain canceled.

After this heinous incident, anger was seen against Mufti on social media. Many people have called for Mufti’s arrest. On the other hand, Mufti said he was drunk. He also claimed that this two and a half year old child was used against me. He also claimed that someone intentionally gave him this medicine.

Mufti first implicated the victim on false accusations

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the student victim filed this FIR against Mufti Azizur Rehman on June 17. In this FIR, the student victim stated that he was admitted to Jamia Manzoorul Islamia in Lahore in 2013. He also stated that during the examination Mufti Rehman accused him and another student, cheating by having someone else take the exam. Following this allegation, the victim was prohibited for three years from appearing for the interrogation of the faithful Madaris.

then asked to please have sex

The aggrieved student further stated that after this decision by the madrasa, he begged Mufti Azizur Rehman for pardon. At first he stuck to his decision. Later he told me that if I made him happy by having sex with him, he might think of something. The victim said that after her offer I had no choice but to be sexually assaulted.