Julia Carpio becomes the new Commercial Director of Adecco Staffing in Spain

Among her new duties as Commercial Director, she will be responsible for ensuring Adecco’s positioning and the implementation of the commercial and operational strategy through Adecco’s network of offices.

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 23 March 2021



Julia Carpio has been appointed Commercial Director of Adecco Staffing, the division of the Adecco group, specializing in the recruitment and selection of talent. Julia, originally from Badajoz, has a Labor Relations Diploma, a Masters in PRL from UOC, an Academic in Sales Leadership from EI and ThePowerMBA – Business Expert.

She joined the company in 2009, where she arrived with the integration of HumanGroup into the Adecco group, and since then has held various leadership positions within the organization including Key Account Manager, National Director of Specializations and, for the past two years, National Service Director, a position she has held until now.

Julia Carpio is a member of the management committee of Adecco Staffing and in her new role of commercial director she will be responsible for ensuring the positioning of Adecco and the implementation of the commercial and operational strategy through the Adecco branch network. .

Adecco Staffing offers Human Resources solutions to make companies more competitive: interim, direct recruitment, RPO, on-site structures, training and HR advice.

