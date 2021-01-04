Julian Assange Wikileaks: UK court rejects request for extradition of Weakilex founder Julian Assange to the United States – UK court rejects US request to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

London

A UK court has rejected a US request for extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for espionage. Assange is accused of espionage for publishing confidential US military documents ten years ago. District Judge Vanessa Barrister has delivered her verdict in Central Criminal Court in London. The case was tried for three weeks.

Judge Vanessa said Ansaje’s extradition would not be suitable for his mental state. He even said that if Assange was sent to America he could kill himself as well. US prosecutors have charged Assange with 17 counts of espionage, while one of them is also charged with misuse of computers. The maximum penalty for these charges is 175 years in prison.

America accused of murder

Lawyers for the 49-year-old Australian citizen have argued that since working as a journalist, he is entitled to free speech protection to publish documents. These documents contain information on alleged wrongdoing by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Assange’s legal team accused the United States of conducting a politically motivated lawsuit in which attempts to acquire and publish national security information were characterized as a crime.

America accused of Assange

On the flip side, U.S. government lawyers have denied that the prosecution of Assange is only being conducted to release leaked documents, but rather the bulk of the case over the illegal involvement in the theft of diplomatic cables (dialogues ) and military files. is based.

Arrest at the insistence of Sweden

Assange’s troubles began when he was arrested in London in 2010 at the insistence of Sweden. Sweden wanted to question Assange about allegations of rape and sexual harassment by two women. To avoid being sent to Sweden, Assange fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. In this way, he became beyond the reach of officials in Britain and Sweden.

Assange remains in prison

Upon his release from the embassy in April 2019, British police arrested him on bail on bail. Sweden withdrew the sexual harassment charges in November 2019 because it was taking too long, but Assange remained in a London jail and was brought to court from a prison van to hear the extradition case.