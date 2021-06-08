Julián Muñoz is granted parole for his state of health

Posted: Tuesday June 08, 2021 10:11 PM

The Penitentiary Supervision Court of the National Court granted parole to the former mayor of Marbella Julián Muñoz, on medical grounds, because the “serious and incurable multiple disease” from which he suffers has been added to an ophthalmological condition which is also incurable. The order, dated June 1, is not yet effective, since the court gives a deadline for possible appeals, and therefore, it is not yet final.

Julián Muñoz is still in the third degree prison situation granted to him in May 2016, when he was released from prison to serve his sentence at the Center for Social Integration (CIS) in Algeciras (Cadiz).

This third degree was also granted for the serious conditions from which he suffers, in particular ischemic-hypertensive heart disease, type I diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, systemic arterial disease with iliac stent, venous insufficiency, bilateral deafness, prostate adenoma, cervical osteoarthritis, accident cerebrovascular disease without neurological sequelae. and aortic aneurysm.

Currently, according to prison sources, Julián Muñoz is completing this third prison diploma at his home, with a telematic control bracelet, a system that prisons have extended to inmates who go abroad to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among CIS detainees.

The court explains that Julián Muñoz has not yet served three quarters of his sentence, the period required for granting parole. But he understands that this condition can be anticipated because of his medical situation, a criterion which the prosecution did not oppose.

The court says Julián Muñoz does volunteer work and pays the civil liability money he was sentenced to with his retirement pension.

However, the order indicates that the benefit that was granted could be revoked if the convicted person does not comply with some of the conditions imposed on him, such as living in the care of a relative, residing in the place where he communicated in court, have a follow-up from social services or continue to make the payments to which he was ordered.

In May 2016, Julián Muñoz left the prison of Alhaurín de la Torre (Málaga) to continue serving his third degree sentence at the Center for Social Inclusion (CIS) of Algeciras (Cadiz). That year, the court that tried the Malaya case against corruption agreed to cumulate the sentences for all the crimes committed by Julián Muñoz between 1991 and 2003 as mayor, deputy mayor or municipal councilor of the town hall of Marbella. With this, it was determined that Julián Muñoz, who was arrested in 2006, would serve a maximum of 20 years in prison, a sentence that has now been shortened.