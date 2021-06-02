Julien Marchand back for the trip to Bordeaux – ScoopCube

the essentials The hooker is no longer blocked for this 26th and last day of the regular phase of the championship. He was punished for four weeks after a dangerous gesture, precisely during a game against Bordeaux-Bègles on May 1st. It was in the semi-finals of the European Cup. A sanction that had withheld the victorious final from him.

The time seemed very long to Julien Marchand, because the suspension fell at the worst possible moment and he missed the European Cup final. But his sentence is over now. Julien Marchand will be able to play again in the semi-finals of the Cup after participating in his team’s training during the week, during his suspension from a dangerous tackle at the Bordelais Romain offices …