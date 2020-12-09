Jumplists are now available on Microsoft To-Do

Microsoft To Do has received a new update (version 2.32), which adds support for the jumper list on Windows 10 devices. With this feature, users will be able to quickly jump to a specific task by clicking the button. right mouse button on the application icon from the Start menu or taskbar.

Jumplists are coming to Microsoft To-Do

The jumplist is a feature that provides access to recently or frequently used files on the taskbar or the Start menu. Several Windows 10 apps already come with a custom jumplist, with quick actions like commonly used items, recently opened / closed or edited documents.

Have you tried the new jumplist functionality in our latest Windows application (version 2.32)? Quickly navigate to your desired Smart List by right-clicking the To-do app on the taskbar or the Start menu. pic.twitter.com/cUMXIB8Srl

– Microsoft To Do (@MicrosoftToDo) December 4, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the company confirmed that it is actively working on an iOS widget for Microsoft To Do, but has not shared a date for its release. This is a top request from the Microsoft To Do team, and the feature request received over 6,000 votes. New features are arriving every day and this service is better complemented.

We hope Redmond will continue to improve To-Do and become an even more essential service. For some it is already like that and little by little it continues to improve.