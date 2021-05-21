Junqueras arrives to the applause of Aragonès’ investiture in Parliament: “I am very happy”

Posted: Friday May 21 2021 11:25 AM

The president of the ERC, Oriol Junqueras, arrived this Friday in Parliament to attend the investiture of the national coordinator of his training, Pere Aragonès, as president of the Generalitat.

On his arrival, at the gates of Parliament, he embraced the former President of the Chamber, Roger Torrent; to the deputy secretary general and spokesperson of the CER, Marta Vilalta, as well as to the deputies Sergi Sabrià and Meritxell Serret, who were waiting for him.

“I am very happy. I suppose you are too, but today I am more,” he joked with journalists, referring to the fact that a member of the ERC will come back to preside over the Generalitat. this Friday, 41 years later.

Junqueras stopped before entering and greeted reporters he recognized despite the mask and had a relaxed conversation with ERC members: “Today is a very important day, especially for the country . “

Later when he climbed the steps of Parliament he was greeted with applause and he addressed the media again to thank the attention and said: “Later we will see each other and talk more. calmly”.