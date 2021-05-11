Junts tells ERC he will not give up his votes for a lone government, insists on negotiating for a coalition government

Published: Tuesday May 11, 2021 9:45 PM

JxCat transferred this Tuesday to the ERC that it does not intend to give it votes to govern alone and demanded to resume negotiations to form a coalition government and thus avoid an electoral rehearsal. Barely 15 days before the expiration of the May 26 deadline to invest in a president of the Generalitat and avoid new elections, the ERC and JxCat negotiating teams maintained another contact on Tuesday, which did not serve to bring about a pact.

Relations were very affected last Saturday, when the ERC candidate for the nomination, Father Aragonès, announced that he would no longer continue to negotiate a coalition government with JxCat, which he accuses of delaying the negotiation, and that henceforth I will no longer consider deciding. alone. The idea of ​​a solo ERC Govern was raised by JxCat general secretary Jordi Sànchez in an interview with La Vanguardia on April 4, in which he said: “We won’t speculate on the elections; if you want, let them rule. in a minority “.

The commitment was reaffirmed by Sànchez that same Saturday, assuring that “if ERC chooses not to govern with JxCat and reaches an agreement with the commons and the CUP, JxCat will study that four of its deputies” in Parliament “will facilitate this investiture “of Aragonès. However, as various JxCat sources explained this Sunday, many voices in Junts do not see Sànchez’s commitment clear and, in fact, acknowledge his discomfort with his negotiating style – since he is firmly in the driver’s seat. talks, also imposing great secrecy – and there are many leaders who disapprove of entering the opposition after getting only one seat less than ERC.

This reluctance to give up votes to invest in Aragonès so that the ERC can govern alone were moved to the negotiating table this afternoon. After holding the second contact in two days with the commons, the ERC negotiators met with JxCat, but the meeting did not go well. Republicans have once again argued that the time for agreeing on a coalition is over: now they want JxCat’s votes to rule on their own. However, according to sources close to the meeting, the JxCat negotiators did not want to reaffirm the commitment expressed by Jordi Sànchez to collect at least four votes to invest Aragonès and allow him to form a single government. In other words, neither 32 nor 4.

At the end of the meeting, JxCat issued a statement in which it warned that “the best way to avoid elections is to resume negotiations to reach a legislative agreement”. “Junts told the Republicans of the urgency of resuming talks to form a coalition government with the aim of implementing the electoral mandate which results from 52% of independence votes” in the 14F elections, he underlines . JxCat proposed to hold a new meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, to address one of the obstacles of the negotiation: the role of the Council for the Republic, a para-institutional space led from Belgium by former President Carles Puigdemont.

While JxCat demands that the Council for the Republic be the space in which the pro-independence forces develop a unitary strategy to give continuity to the process, the ERC rejects that the core of the strategic decision be submitted to a body that sees too much media coverage. by the party which presides over Puigdemont. At the beginning of last week, the ERC believed it had unblocked this issue by outlining a solution that, according to the Republicans, Sànchez had accepted: to form a unitary strategic leadership of the independence movement, independent of the Council of the Republic although “coordinated”. with it, but JxCat gave in and refused it. According to ERC sources, Aragonès and Sànchez maintain “permanent and daily contact” to seek a solution that avoids elections.

For his part, the leader of the PSC in Parliament, Salvador Illa, said in La 1 that “it is not possible” to articulate a majority of the left outside the PSC, a party which, in his opinion, should lead a progressive government. , because it is the most voted option on 14F. CUP MP Laia Estrada criticized the “unfortunate spectacle” offered by ERC and JxCat and warned that a repeat of the elections “would create more disappointment and frustration”. At the same time, ERC and En Comú Podem continued to advance in the negotiations in the face of an investiture from Aragonès, during a second meeting between their negotiating teams in Parliament. Fuentes de los Commons positively valued the meeting, during which it was agreed to create a working group to discuss each program axis of a future government.