Jupiter Saturn conjunction: rare sight to see in space tonight after 800 years, Jupiter-Saturn will go “ in ” the other – great Christmas star conjunction Jupiter Saturn to align on December 21 for the first time in 800 years

Jupiter Saturn conjunction: rare sight to see in space tonight after 800 years

Tonight will be historic for space lovers around the world just before Christmas. After about 800 years, the Jupiter-Saturn planets will come so close to each other in space that it will appear that the two planets have merged into each other. The vision of Jupiter-Saturn union is rare in itself as it occurs only once in a person’s life. This is why it is called the Great Conjunction.

The coming of the planets on December 21 is called the Christmas star. According to the US space agency NASA, the two planets will come closer in the evening. This rare astronomical event will be seen for the next two weeks. In fact, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be so close on this day that they will look the same. The distance between these two will only be 0.1 degree. The special thing is that 800 years ago this opportunity presented itself at night and this time too it can be seen at night.

The Star of Bethlehem will be seen at Christmas

It is called the Christmas Star or the Star of Bethlehem. This way, the two planets will come so close after 60 years, but whether or not they can be seen will be known later. The Great Conjunction happens every 20 years, but this year the two will be very close, so this year is special. Two planets or space objects passing in this way are called conjunctions or conjunctions.

Jupiter and Saturn have not yet come close to Earth after the medieval period. Rice University astronomer Patrick Hurtigan told Forbes magazine that Jupiter and Saturn still come in a straight line after 20 years, but this time the coincidence is a rare event in itself. Indeed, these two planets will come very close and humans will be able to see them.

How can you see a rare sight?

Hurtigan said that before this rare incident occurred on March 4, 1226 and the Christmas star was still appearing in the sky at that time. This time, due to their proximity, they can be seen from all parts of the earth. After sunset on December 21, they can be seen in the sky after 45 to 60 minutes. Where Jupiter will look like a bright star and Saturn will shine slightly above, but both will be able to fit into a finger when they straighten their hands. As Jupiter revolves around the Sun, the position of both will also change.

Shortest day December 21

It is called this year “the Christmas star” because of its appearance only four days before Christmas. On December 21, there will also be the winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. Along with this, the time of the sun’s rays on this part increases. Forbes said the next time such a show will be seen in 2080.