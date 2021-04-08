Jurassic Park: We could probably build Jurassic Park, says company co-founder Elon Musk Neuralink: We could have built Jurassic Park and Dinosaurs if we wanted to claim Neuralink founder Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s big claim to the company, said – We could get Jurassic Park co-founderNeuralink to say – In 15 years, Dionasorinsani is in controversy on the chip in mind.

Neuralink, the company of US-based tech king Elon Musk, has claimed it could have built Jurassic Park if it wanted to. Coral founder Max Hodak of Neuralink said his company could make dinosaurs in just 15 years. Hodak is an American businessman and technologist who founded the controversial Neurotechnology Company with Elon Musk.

This company is in talks to put the chip in mind

Neuralink is in talks to put a chip in the pig’s brain. In this regard, Elon Musk also announced that by the end of this year, the human brain-computer interface startup test will be launched. Musk started this startup in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2016. Thanks to this, neurological issues such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and spinal cord injuries will be treated.

Claimed to build Jurassic Park

Hodak said of the 1993 hit film Jurassic Park that his company could create such a park. Max Hodak tweeted that we could have built Jurassic Park if we wanted to. It won’t contain genetically authentic dinosaurs, but 15 years of breeding and engineering can create new, super-exotic species.

Silent silence on the technique of building the park

Hodak did not explain how he allegedly built Jurassic Park. He didn’t mention anything about the technology, but claimed that it could contribute to biodiversity. He said that biodiversity is definitely valuable, its conservation is also important. Let us tell you that Jurassic Park was built on the 1990 novel by Michael Crickton. It starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The story of the dinosaurs is told in the film

He describes the disastrous results of geneticists who brought dinosaurs back from extinction to a park on an island near Costa Rica. In the film, the cloning was completed by extracting dinosaur DNA from prehistoric mosquitoes preserved in amber.