Just before E3, the game by PlatinumGames shows signs of life – Old Sport Republic

Babylon’s Fall Game News: Right before E3, PlatinumGames Game Shows Signs of Life is one of Platinum Games’ upcoming games that we’re expecting a certain Bayonetta 3 as well. Three years after it was announced, the title is still so mysterious, but something seems to be brewing. Platinum Games hasn’t announced anything about Babylon’s fall, but something has come out on the SteamDB page. The title, which has gone unnoticed since 2019, actually appeared on a page that mentions a closed beta test if it passed. The last shot was yesterday and could announce the title’s presence at the Summer Game Fest or E3. The latest game news was announced by the development team last summer. We learned that a presentation was planned but was canceled. To reassure the public, it was noted that development is progressing well and teams have switched to teleworking. Remember, the title is expected on PC and PS4. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP