Justice annuls the withdrawal of LGTBI-themed books from Castellón institutes

The head of the Contentious-Administrative Court 1 of Castellón has lifted the precautionary measure adopted by another magistrate who ordered the withdrawal of 32 LGTBI-themed books from 11 institutes and a public center of the city. The magistrate understands that the transfer of the material by the Castellón City Council is legal and that “no evidence has been provided, even circumstantial evidence, that the illegality that the plaintiff denounces in the municipal action is concurring”, as well as “that the content of the materials violates human rights. ”

The judge also considers that“ it has not been proven, in short, that the contested action could cause any damage (…). Agreeing to the precautionary measure in this case would be equivalent to leaving the application of the laws in force to the discretion of the interests or subjective assessments of the individuals “, as indicated in the order.

The 32 LGTBI-themed books were delivered two weeks ago divided by ages between 12 and 17 years. They were acquired by the director of the Municipal Library, Joan Carles Usó, following novelty criteria, library reports, literary criticisms and, in some cases, due to the fact that they were written in Valencian. The Contentious-Administrative Court number 1 agreed to withdraw them in a very cautious manner at the request of the Christian Lawyers association, which saw in the municipal initiative a “violation of several fundamental rights, such as that of parents to decide the education of their children, the ideological and religious freedom and the obligation of the administration to be objective and neutral. ”

The Castellón City Council had three days to present allegations. A procedure that he formalized on Thursday of last week, and in which he claimed to have acted within the legal framework and in accordance with the law, since these 32 LGTBI-themed books “do not involve any violation of fundamental rights and they are legal books that can be acquired by anyone in the market ”. Some books that, the consistory indicated in a statement, are correctly identified with their international standardized number for books (ISBN), “and therefore are within the legal framework with total normality.”

Inside the batch of books is The End of the Closet , by Bruno Bimbi, or LGBTi Claus Bàsiques , of which Cristian Carrer is co-author. Both participated in the act in defense of tolerance and diversity convened at the Castellón book fair after learning about the controversial car and led by the vice president of the Consell and Minister of Equality and Inclusive Policies, Mónica Oltra. Both authors urged the need to “stop this in time” to tip the balance towards “democracy and the defense of human rights”, while Oltra stressed that the position of Christian Lawyers is “an attack on democracy and the law” and He recalled that this endorses the presence in Valencian public libraries of collections of books that defend sexual, family and gender diversity “for the promotion of an inclusive society.” In cities with more than 25. 000 inhabitants, such as Castellón, this type of publication must have a specific section By law, he indicated.

To the censored batch are added other titles such as What if it were us? , Pride , Free yourself , Transfeminism or barbarism , Leia or Rihanna & Trump .

From Lambda and on The voice of its general coordinator, Fran Fernández, has lamented the damage caused: “The extreme right and homophobia have been given wings, to those who believe that sexual diversity is something to combat; We have been advising schools on these issues for decades, it is something present in the classrooms, so this car does not make sense ”, he said.