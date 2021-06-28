Justice confirms the acquittal of Cifuentes in the case of the Master

Madrid

Update: Monday, June 28, 2021 13:36

Posted: 06.28.2021 13:34

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has confirmed the acquittal of former regional president Cristina Cifuentes in the Master case, against the prosecution’s request to repeat the trial.

The judgment of the Civil and Criminal Chamber, made public, understands that the sentencing court “did not suffer from a lack of motivation, nor its irrational speech, nor does not fail to reason on any relevant evidence”, as the ‘indicates the prosecution. She maintains that “the sentence succinctly explains the reasons which encourage the acquittal” of Cifuentes.

In addition, the court partially upholds the appeal lodged by Cecilia Rosado and María Teresa Feito. To the first of them, he reduced the sentence as a perpetrator of an offense of falsifying an official document, to one year in prison, compared to the year and six months in prison to which the provincial court of Madrid condemned her. . For her part, María Teresa Feito sees her sentence reduced from three years in prison to two years in prison due to an offense of document falsification.