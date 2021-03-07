Justice criteria to ban 8M protests in Madrid scandalize feminist movement

Madrid

Publication: Sunday March 7, 2021 12:49 PM

There will be no protests in Madrid on March 8. Late at night, justice was pronounced, approving the request made a few hours before the Madrid public prosecutor’s office. In this way, the capital will not host the demonstrations of the feminist movement for “uniquely and exclusively health” reasons. In its brief, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid endorsed the ban on government delegation, asserting that these concentrations present a “risk to public health”.

“Given the intention of the convening groups to exercise their right to demonstrate, to seek a large number of meetings, and given the epidemiological circumstances, the celebration of these concentrations exponentially increases the risk of contagion”, indicates- does it in the writing of the car. In the three judgments already notified to the appellants, the court rejects the allegations, estimating that the count of the celebrations requested, more than 100, “completely exceeds the medico-health parameters which should prevail in a state of alert caused by a global pandemic. “.

The magistrates thus understand that the fundamental right to demonstrate is not absolute because the ban stems from an obvious objective: “To prevent the spread of a serious disease whose massive contagion can lead to the collapse of public health services. “. He also considers that the current preventive measures may be insufficient: “[…] Taking into account the difficulty of maintaining interpersonal distancing in a concentration, being only at the mercy of the protection of the mask, which could be insufficient “.

The decision adopted by the court was rendered after hearing all the parties, and following the criteria of the public prosecutor’s office and the state bar, which privileged the right to life over that of demonstration. Faced with the ban on government delegation, up to eight appeals were presented for a decision that many feminist and social groups deem “scandalous”. The reason: since the start of the pandemic, Madrid has hosted all kinds of demonstrations and demonstrations where, in many cases, the minimum measures to guarantee the safety and the right to health of the demonstrators have not been respected.

Note: in May 2020, the state of alert already activated to deal with the first devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, Madrid was in phase 0 of the escalation. At that time, a demonstration against the government with cooking pots was carried out in the district of Salamanca, which was allowed. A month later, in June, a rally was also authorized by the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which reached 3,000 people. And in February 2021, a concentration was authorized that exceeded the number of people authorized to commemorate the Blue Division. In between, there have been numerous other protests in the capital in defense of public health and numerous protests from deniers of the pandemic.

Make no mistake about it, our strength will not be in the number of women we manage to bring out on the 8M in the streets “

The sentences handed down by the Madrid Court of Justice did not take long to provoke reactions of all kinds in the political sphere. Irene Montero appreciated the strength of feminism in the celebration of this 8M, and warned: “Those who try to measure the strength of the movement will be mistaken by the density of streets and squares. (….) This 8M us we will not be able to gather our bodies in the street as we always do, but make no mistake about it, our strength will not be in the number of women that we manage to take out on the 8th on the street “.

This is how the Minister for Equality spoke at an event organized by her formation, United We Can, called “Feminist Power”, where she lamented that feminism is “the enemy to be beaten” . In this sense, he denounced that women and the movement have been targeted by “campaigns of debasement, humiliation, ridicule and individual discredit”; campaigns that, according to her, have affirmed that they count on Isabel Díaz Ayuso like “one of the representative majors”. Precisely, the president of the Community of Madrid also echoed the decision of the TSJM.

Contrary to what many feminist groups criticize, Díaz Ayuso considers that the Government Delegation in Madrid “is doing the right thing” by banning the demonstrations on March 8, and has made the authorization of similar concentrations in 2020 unpleasant “when there was of the reports of the Ministry of Health which warned of the danger of the same “, something that, as it affected, it took to the delegate of the Government in the region, José Manuel Franco, to be imputed”. Ayuso insisted on reserving some words on the 8M day, indicating that it is “a day to defend the role of women” and ensuring that “three jobs in four destroyed in February are female jobs”.

Events in other regions of Spain

In other communities, however, it seems that feminist mobilizations will be carried out to justify the importance of 8M; mobilizations that have not been called into question, and which will include outdoor events, applause from the balconies and other alternative activities to adapt to the serious epidemiological situation that continues to be felt in the country. In Galicia, the Galegas 8M collective has called several events throughout the autonomous region. Under the slogan “sen codados non hai vida” (without care, there is no life), the group will meet denouncing, in turn, the “paternalism” which they say has been imposed on the right of mobilization of women: “The rights of women are not confined. “

Also in Catalonia, various feminist groups are preparing about sixty concentrations for this 8M, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior of the Generalitat; Among them, a gathering called by Vaga Feminista which will be held between Avenida Diagonal and Gran Vía in Barcelona and which could count, as expected, with up to 3600 people, the maximum capacity allowed in order to respect the 2.5 meters dividing squares between participants. And before the court ruling in Madrid, Vaga Feminista encouraged “not to stay, stressing the serious consequences that the pandemic has had on women workers and their working conditions.

And on other points, such as Murcia, the CNT AIT union in Cartagena has chosen to declare a day of general strike for this 8th in order to underline the “decisive role” that women have played this pandemic year to “support this system ”:“ We are the ones, the migrants, the racialized, the insecure by the system, the rural women, the trans women, the frontline cleaners who don’t immunize, the cleaners and caregivers who don’t. do not even have the possibility of doing it fault of contract, which we packed in trash bags to protect you, indicated the union.

In Seville, women want to symbolize unity with a purple skein. And with bike rides, literary readings, tributes to hotel cleaners and an “entourage of the Andalusian Parliament”; all with the aim of respecting the health standards imposed after having spent an entire year on the objective of their mobilizations at the start of the pandemic. Because, as recalled by Luz Marina, member of the Unitary Feminist Assembly of Seville, “misogynistic messages have been constantly transmitted to a movement which demands equality between men and women”.

Also in Asturias, there are 13 gatherings with limited capacity and safety distance. “We are not going to leave en masse, we have controlled actions in different places, with controlled capacities and in a static manner”, they assured of the group ‘Asturias Feminista 8M’. In Salamanca, on the contrary, feminists have decided not to call for demonstrations; a thoughtful decision, aware of the risk of an aging population and of a health system that they qualified as “deficient”.