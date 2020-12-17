Justice demands that there be a minimum of 25% of Spanish teaching in Catalonia

Posted: Thursday December 17 2020 12:31 PM

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) partially upheld the appeal presented by the public prosecutor against various resolutions of the Ministry of Education of the Generalitat on the use of vehicular languages ​​in education and requires a minimum 25% teaching in Spanish in the Catalan education system.

The award of the fifth section of the administrative litigation chamber of the TSJC declares “ the obligation of the Generalitat to adopt the necessary measures to ensure that all students receive an effective and immediate education through the normal use of vehicles of two languages. officials in percentages to be determined, which may not be less than 25% in both cases. “

The court rejects the request to modify the pre-registration forms for the school so that the parents have proved that Spanish would be the lingua franca in all cases, since respecting the minimum percentage of 25% would already guarantee access and use of the two languages ​​of Infant.