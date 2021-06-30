Technology
Justice demolishes the confinement of isolated young people in Mallorca who have not tested positive
Posted: Wednesday June 30 2021 4:30 PM
Justice is breaking down the confinement of young people who remain isolated in the COVID hotel in Mallorca and who have not tested positive. The judge only maintains the measure with regard to young people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but the measure is not ratified for the rest because the administration has not accredited them that they are contacts close with positive young people.