Justice gives Franco family one month to remove all their property from pazo Meirás

Publication: Thursday, April 29, 2021 11:05

The Court of First Instance number 1 of A Coruña granted the Franco family a period of one month to remove “the things, goods or objects” which are inside the pazo de Meirás, with the exception of those which are there after being transferred by the State after taking possession of the property.

In addition, the lawyer for the administration of justice asks the state to allow access to the mansion to professionals appointed by the dictator’s family to be able to withdraw the assets.

With regard to the defendant’s request that the inventory of the assets of the pazo be declared non-existent, as well as the prohibition of its disclosure, the court grants the parties a period of ten days to indicate whether they are due. ‘agree with this request or submit bids.