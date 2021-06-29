Justice refuses to grant ‘habeas corpus’ to students detained in Mallorca after COVID macro-epidemic

Madrid

Updated: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 1:34 PM

Published: 06/29/2021 1:32 PM

Justice has already ruled on the situation of hundreds of young people isolated in the COVID hotel in Mallorca due to the macro-epidemic recorded last week in the Balearic city at the rate of an end-of-year displacement. The judge decided to reverse the first avalanche of ‘habeas corpus’ that the parents of students detained in the hotel complex wanted to intervene to take them to their respective homes.

The magistrate was frank in pointing out that there is a noticeable difference between being detained for a specific crime and being confined for a public health problem, as is the case for these students. Thus, the quarantine established by the authorities is considered correct to prevent the spread of the coronavirus cases reported among these young people in Mallorca.

Although this request has been denied for the moment, some of the parents’ lawyers who brought these appeals have confirmed to LaSexta that they will continue to work for the speedy “release” of the students who currently occupy the facilities of the Palma Bellver Hotel. , located on Passeig Marítim in Mallorca. This decision caused a lot of unease and indignation among the parents.

A few hours before the announcement of justice was known, a lawyer from Cadiz and the mother of one of the boys locked up on the island denounced the government of the Balearic Islands, believing that her son was “illegally detained”. “It seems that the council has ordered the agency to tell us who is going to come here. What I want is to do a PCR, a negative test and take him home,” he said. he declared to LaSexta.