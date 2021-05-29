justin trudeau kissing viral photo: canadian prime minister justin trudeau posted a photo of his wife kissing, a flood of eye comments

Strong points:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary in a unique way PM Trudeau shared a photo of himself kissing with his wife Sophie on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary in a very unique way. PM Trudeau shared a photo of himself kissing with his wife Sophie on social media. With this photo, Trudeau wrote that my love wishes you a very happy wedding anniversary. I wish you every day is filled with adventure. Sophie I love you so much.

More than a thousand comments have arrived until it was time to write the news on the photo of the Canadian Prime Minister. At the same time, over a thousand people retweeted his tweet and around 18,000 people liked it. This beautiful couple of Justin Trudeau, who have seen 49 springs of life, and his wife Sophie, 46, met for the first time of their childhood in the Canadian city of Montreal. Here, Sophie studied in the class of Justin Trudeau’s younger brother.

Trudeau married Sophie in Montreal in 2005

In 2003, the two met again at a charity event. Soon after, they started dating. Trudeau eventually married Sophie in Montreal in 2005. After the wedding, the couple have three children. Trudeau often expresses his undying love for Sophie on social media, even after so many years of marriage.

Sophie was a TV presenter by profession. She continues to do charity events now. She works particularly on the issues of women and children. He also sang a song in the past which was much appreciated. Sophie said she was very good at studying as a child and made friends very quickly. He also loved sports.