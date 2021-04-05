JxCat removes Cuevillas from parliamentary table for questioning disobedience

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 12:22

JxCat has decided to dismiss Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas as second secretary of the Parliamentary Council, after expressing doubts about the strategy of disobedience.

This was announced by JxCat in a statement, three days after Alonso-Cuevillas, who was the lawyer for former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, declared himself in favor, in an interview with Vilaweb, of not dealing with the resolutions. controversial over the king or over himself. determination and he wondered, “Should we let them disqualify us without pain or glory for a stupid thing?”

After receiving internal criticism for questioning disobedience, Alonso-Cuevillas made his post available to the President of Parliament, Laura Borràs, also from JxCat, who accepted the replacement by Puigdemont and the party’s secretary general. , Jordi Sànchez. .

Aurora Madaula, who heads the Acció per la República entity, one of the sectors with the most favorable profile for disobedience and confrontation with the state within JxCat and considered the left wing of the parliamentary group, will be proposed as the new second secretary of the Table, while Alonso-Cuevillas will continue as a low deputy.

The change, after being accepted by Borràs with Puigdemont and Sànchez, must be formally ratified at the next meeting of the executive management of JxCat.