JxCat’s refusal to support a solo ERC government tends the situation in Catalonia

Update: Monday, May 10, 2021 6:10 PM

Published on: 05.10.2021 18:09

The negotiation between ERC and JxCat to form a government is going through its lowest hours amid a crossroads of accusations and with the shadow of the electoral rehearsal hanging over Catalonia. ERC and JxCat assure that the last thing they want is a new election, to be held in July, but if nothing changes in the next 16 days, May 26, the deadline to invest in a new president. will expire and there will be a repeat election.

The situation became tense last Saturday, when the ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Father Aragonès, announced that he would no longer continue to negotiate a coalition government with JxCat. The Republicans have thus shown their unique intention to govern alone, to urgently invest Aragonès and, throughout the legislature, to consider the incorporation of JxCat.

Almost three months after the 14F elections, ERC spokesperson Marta Vilalta explained that her party feels “disappointed and deceived” by JxCat and, in order not to continue delaying negotiations, Esquerra will no longer be looking for a government alone, with the external support of JxCat, the CUP and the commons. “It is a firm step, not a tactical gesture,” defended Vilalta.

But on the other hand, it is not clear that JxCat will give up its votes to invest in Aragonès if there is no government agreement. So much so that the secretary general of JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, urged ERC to “reorient” the negotiations, to make possible a new coalition government, and excluded “giving it” votes to allow its inauguration.

“It is not reasonable that when there are 16 days left before the deadline, there is such a sharp gap, which clearly puts all the work done so far at risk,” Sànchez said in an interview on Catalunya Radio. In addition, Junts per Catalunya incorporated new conditions, and would only give votes if Aragonès concludes a government agreement with En Comú Podem which implies that the commons “accept independence”.