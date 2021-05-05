Kaaba black stone pictures: Mecca black stone: amazing pictures of Kaaba black stone that first came into the world from Mecca – Kaaba mecca black stone you never got seen before

Strong points:

For the first time, the Saudi government presented the world with amazing images of the ancient black stones of Mecca, the holy shrine for Muslims around the world. These images of al-Hajar al-Aswad or black stone are 49 thousand megapixels. It took 50 hours to design and build these paintings issued by the Royal Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque of Saudi Arabia.

During this time a total of 1050 photos were taken and each photo was 160 gigabytes. It took 7 hours for the stone to be photographed. Afifi al Akiti, a researcher in Islamic studies at the University of Oxford, said: “It is important because it is unexpected.” He said looking at the photos it looks like it’s not really black. This is the first time that a digital image has been revealed by enlarging everything from a small black stone.

Mecca is a spiritual center for Muslims around the world. If someone was born into the Muslim community, then it is considered obligatory for them to make the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their life. Hajj pilgrims reach the Kaaba, the holy shrine of Muslims, and kiss the black stone in the eastern corner of the Kaaba. This stone may be small to see, but it is very important. This stone is studded in a silver frame on all sides.

It is said that this black stone is a comet that came to Earth. In some other beliefs, it is also referred to as a piece of the moon. What is interesting is that the Kaaba black stone, considered the most sacred, is not mentioned in the Quran. The belief behind this is that this black stone came into existence after the Prophet Muhammad left the earth. However this black stone is mentioned in the hadith. In many hadiths, this stone has been described as living. Those who continue the Haj embrace this stone and thank God.