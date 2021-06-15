Kabul Airport Turkey: NATO summit in Brussels why Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is so interested in Kabul airport

Brussels

Afghanistan continues to be a headache for the United States and its military organization, NATO. America announced a complete withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan before September 11. Given the region’s strategic importance, the Biden administration does not want to abruptly abandon its hard-earned empire. A day earlier during the NATO meeting in Brussels, the question of Afghanistan was also brought up forcefully. After which NATO announced that it would retain the operation of the Kabul airport.

NATO wants to maintain its presence in Afghanistan

Through this airport, NATO wants to keep its hold on Afghan airspace. NATO ally Turkey has also come forward for this. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO meeting yesterday said he was ready to operate Kabul airport with the cooperation of Pakistan after NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Erdogan requested the military, diplomatic and economic cooperation of the United States for this.

Why America and NATO want to occupy this airport

Central Asian airspace can be monitored through Kabul Airport. America can infiltrate through this airport to Iran, Russia and China. For this, the US Department of Defense had demanded a Pakistan air base in the Balochistan region. In return, the United States stood ready to restore economic aid to Pakistan. But, Imran Khan rejected this offer from America. After that America does not want to leave Kabul airport at any cost.

America is also troubled by the growing ambition of Russia-China

America feels that Russia and China will occupy this country as soon as it leaves Afghanistan. It will be seen as a major defeat for America in global diplomacy. In fact, in building this network in Afghanistan, America not only had to sacrifice over three thousand of its troops, but also suffered a great deal financially. In such a situation, if another country freezes here, then America’s hard work will be wiped out.

Why does Turkey want to operate this airport?

Turkey has a well-thought-out strategy behind operating the Kabul airport. Tensions between Turkey and the United States have been at their peak since Russia took over the S-400 defense system. The United States has also imposed several sanctions on Turkey’s defense industries. Turkey’s engagement in NATO has shrunk considerably due to its proximity to Russia. This is why President Erdogan is talking about taking over responsibility for this airport thousands of kilometers from his country.

Is it a trick of Turkey to take Pakistan away?

Turkey is taking help from Pakistan and Hungary in operating the Kabul airport. However, the question arises as to why Turkey includes non-NATO Pakistan when it comes to NATO countries operating this airport. Erdogan’s love for Pakistan is clearly visible behind this. In fact, they are trying to get the Taliban through Pakistan. Together, Pakistan will have the power to monitor India’s operations in Kabul. He can also keep an eye on India’s air missions in Central Asia.