Kabul mosque bombing: Kabul mosque attack kills 12 worshipers: explosion in Kabul mosque on Eid day, killing 12 people, including imam

Kabul

There is news of an explosion in a mosque during Jumme prayers in northern Kabul. In this, 12 Namazis died. Kabul police spokesman Firdavas Faramarz said the mosque’s imam Mufti Naiman also died in the attack. At the same time, 15 other people were injured.

Faramarz said the explosion took place early in the Namaz. No one has yet claimed responsibility for this attack. However, preliminary investigations suggest that the Imam may have been attacked. In the viral photos on social media, three bodies are seen soaked in blood in the mosque. He also has a minor.

The explosion comes at a time when the Taliban and the Afghan government have declared a three-day ceasefire following Eid-ul-Fitr.