kamala harris moon jae-in video: kamala harris filmed wiping hand after handshake with south korean president moon jae-in

Washington

US Vice President Kamala Harris gets a lot of criticism for a video these days. She is seen wiping her palm in pants after joining South Korean President Moon Jae In. As soon as this video goes viral, Kamala Harris is accused of abusive and disgraceful behavior. Many users have called it a racist incident.

What is visible in the video?

After this video went viral, Kamala Harris received a lot of criticism. South Korean social media users in particular treat it as abusive behavior. In the viral video, Kamala Harris and South Korean President Moon Jae in the White House stand on a separate podium and address the media. Kamala Harris then reached out to Moon Jay Inn. The two executives shook hands in front of the cameras, but soon Kamala Harris started wiping her hand in pants.

What did Kamala Harris say about the meeting?

Regarding that meeting, Harris said that in a meeting with Moon Jae In, he spoke about global health, North Korea and migrants. This included the issue of illegal migrants from the Central American country of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. However, he did not say anything about the controversy arising from the wiping of hands.

One user wrote that Kamala Harris was wiping his hands after joining President Moon of South Korea! Wow! it is very embarrassing!

Some users wrote that if a Republican member of the Grand Old Party (GOP) had done so, he would be considered racist.

Other users wrote that the vice president was in fact plagued by germophobia. Who gripped the world during the Corona outbreak.