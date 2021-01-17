kamala harris us vice president: newly elected vice president kamala harris will resign from the senate on monday – newly elected vice president kamala harris will resign from the senate on monday

Wilmington

Newly-elected US Vice President Kamala Harris will resign from the Senate on Monday. Two days later, he and newly elected President Joe Biden are about to be sworn in. His colleagues at the California Democrat confirmed this, saying Gov. Gavin Newsom was aware of his decision and Democrat Alex Padilla would be appointed in his place for the final two years of Harris’ tenure.

Padilla will be the first senator of Latin descent from California, where nearly 40% of residents are Hispanic. Harris will not be giving a farewell speech in the Senate. The Senate is not due to meet until Tuesday before the oath is taken.

Who is Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris was born in 1964 in Auckland. Kamala’s mother is Shyamala Gopalan Harris while her father is from Jamaica. His name is Donald Harris. He was also a professor of economics at Stanford University.

Kamala graduated from Brown University in 1998. He went on to earn a law degree from the University of California. Kamla then joined the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Here, Kamala Harris has been appointed in charge of the career criminal unit. Then in 2003, Kamala Harris was elected District Attorney for the City and County of San Francisco. Kamala Harris then became Attorney General of California and made history.