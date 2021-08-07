Kappa 1 Ceti star sun twin solar: NASA discovers that the “younger brother” of the sun, only 60 million years old, will reveal the secrets of the earth

Washington

US space NASA astronomers have found the sun’s “little brother” in space. In fact, it is a star that is only 600 million years old. Scientists believe it could reveal how life got to Earth. This young star is called Kappa 1 Ceti and has a mass and a surface temperature similar to those of our Sun. This star is located at a distance of 30 light years from Earth.

According to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Maryland, this star is only 600 to 750 million years old. On the other hand, our Sun would have crossed half of its age and would be 4.6 billion years old. According to scientists, the discovery of this young star like the Sun can give us important information about the state of the early solar system.

Know how the sun shaped the earth’s atmosphere

“This discovery will help scientists understand how our sun shaped Earth’s atmosphere and how life evolved on Earth,” NASA said. In this research, a study was also carried out on the outgoing wind of the young star. Scientists have said that it’s impossible to go back into the solar system billions of years ago and see what the sun looked like when life first developed on Earth.

There are over 100 billion stars in our galaxy, and one in 10 is similar to our own star in terms of size and light. Many of these stars are still in the development stage. “Imagine trying to take a photo of a child from a photo of a young man who was one or two years old at the time, and all of those photos were deleted or lost,” says the author of the study Vladimir. This star is at a distance of 30 light years from Earth and according to NASA if we can see it is on the second street from our Earth. This star rotates rapidly once in 9 days from Earth.