Karima Baloch: Pak Baloch activist found dead in Rakshabandhan in Canada sent emotional appeals to PM Modi

Islamabad

Karima Baloch, an activist who spoke out against military vandalism in Balochistan, Pakistan, has died in Canada under suspicious circumstances. Karima’s body, missing since Sunday, was found in torrents. In 2016, Karima Baloch, president of the Baloch Student Organization on Rakshabandhan, posted a passionate video message describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as her brother.

Pakistan exploded at the UN

Karima Baloch has been missing since Sunday evening. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Now her family have confirmed that Karima’s body has been found. Karima Baloch was considered the most vocal voice against the Pakistani government and military. He also raised his voice against the atrocities committed by the Pakistani army in Balochistan at the United Nations.

Suspicion on Pakistani army-ISI

Doubts can also be cast against the Pakistani government and their intelligence agency ISAE for their deaths under suspicious circumstances. The BBC also named Karima Baloch as one of the 100 Most Inspirational and Influential Women in the World in 2016.

What was the appeal of PM Modi

In 2016, Karima Baloch called PM Modi a brother and said that on Rakshabandhan day a sister from Balochistan wanted to tell you something as a brother. How many brothers are missing in Balochistan. Many brothers died at the hands of the Pakistani army. The sisters are still on their way to the missing brothers. We want to tell you that you are considered sisters of Balochistan. You should be the voice of the Baluchis and the Sisters in the international forums against the Baluch massacre, war crimes and human rights violations.

PM Modi mentioned the Balochistan du Fort Rouge

Explain that in 2016, on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech supported the independence of Kashmir occupied by Pakistan and Balochistan. These areas were first mentioned by an Indian Prime Minister in the Independence Day speech. Karima had made this appeal since then.