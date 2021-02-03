Karpal Kaur Sandhu Scotland Yard: British police remember Karpal Kaur Sandhu, the first Sikh policeman

London

British Police Force Scotland Yard celebrated Karpal Kaur Sandhu’s 50th birthday on Monday as a female Sikh officer joining the service. Sandhu was also the first South Asian woman to serve at Scotland Yard. It was only after Sandhu that the possibility for other women to join Scotland Yard was opened up. Constable Sandhu served in the London Metropolitan Police from 1971 to 1973.

Sandhu is considered to be the “true envoy” of the police forces throughout Britain. Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball said: “PC Karpal Kaur Sandhu was the real pioneer. I have no doubt that his decision to join the Metropolitan Police in 1971 was a bold one and he also faced many challenges along this path. Karpal paved the way for other women who began to be part of this service from 1971. The National Sikh Police Association UK, in association with Metro Police Sikh Association, held a special digital program on Monday in memory of Sandhu.

Murdered by her husband at the age of 30

Sandhu was born to a Sikh family in Zanzibar, East Africa in 1943 and moved to Britain in 1962, where she got a job as a nurse at Che Farm Hospital. She joined the Metropolitan Police in 1971 at the age of 27. However, in 1973, Sandhu, 30, was murdered by her husband after an argument. He was allegedly against Sandhu’s career election. Her husband was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1974.