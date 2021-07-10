Kaun hai Robert E Lee: Statue of US Slavery Commander Robert Lee Removed: Statue of US Slavery Commander Robert Lee Removed

Charlottesville

A statue of Robert E. Lee has been removed from a monument in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States. Work to remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning. Meanwhile, many people gathered around the park and celebrated as soon as the statue was taken down. Charlottesville Mayor Nikuya Walker speaks to reporters as they approach the Crane Memorial.

He said the statue’s removal was a small step towards the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia and America. He said that this statue is a symbol of slavery and atrocities on blacks. Several years of legal battles were fought for the removal of the statue and there were protests at the community level.

On Saturday, the statues of Lee and another General Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson were removed. Four years ago, a protester was killed in violence during a rally that sparked a debate on racial equality. Lee was the Commander of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War from 1861 to 1865. Many in America see Lee as a symbol of the country’s history of atrocities and slavery.