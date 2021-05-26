Keep these things in mind before running – Whidbey Daily News

Running Tips: – Many people want to start the day with running. Such people should pay attention to some things while running. So that he can run regularly and he does not have to face any kind of trouble.

Some people run to stay fit. But after a couple of days they start to feel tired and stop running. If you are also facing such a problem. So follow some tips so you too can regularize your race.

Run with the target

Whenever you start running, carry the goal first, that is, how many runs you will run at once, in the meantime you try to make sure you don’t have to stop, and also set the goal according to your ability. So you can complete it too.

Gradually increase the distance-

It is not that you will run so much in one day, do not dare to run the next day. So even if you run less, make a running routine and increase your running day by day. This will also increase your stamina.

Run on the path of greenery-

Before you run, take a path where greenery appears all around. Because you will also choose to run in the green environment and will not get bored. It will also make you breathe better, you will get pure oxygen and your mind will be happy too.

Warm up before running

Warm up for about 10 minutes before you start running, this will make running easier for you. You will also find plenty of energy to move your body. Along with this your muscles will also become stronger.

Drinking a lot will reduce fatigue-

If you run, you should drink a lot. This makes you feel bored. Very beneficial for your muscles and nervous system. So, you can drink coffee for about half an hour before running.

Don’t run with tension

If you’re running, don’t run with the stress of time before running, because it won’t even bother you and you won’t be able to run. So, when running, run without tension, if running takes a little less time, don’t take tension. Also, increase your ability day by day, not running so much in one day that you can’t run the next day.