Keep this in mind if you are allergic to dust and dirt. – Whidbey Daily News

Dust Allergy: – You start sneezing as soon as the environment changes. If you have a runny nose, understand that you have an allergy problem. If there is dust and dirt flying or more. So this can be the cause of allergies.

When you come in contact with dust and dirt, you feel suffocated. Runny nose or sneezing loudly. So it is happening due to dust allergy. To avoid this you have to take special care of some things before leaving the house. Because sometimes allergies cause you a lot of trouble.

Take care of hygiene-

You are allergic to dust mites. So you should also be very careful while cleaning the house. If more dust is coming out, you should wear a mask. Or sprinkle a little water on the dusty area. It will not blow away the dust, then you can remove it.

This problem is caused by allergies-

Constant sneezing with exposure to dust.

Cold running water from the nose.

Pain with cough.

– Rash or itching on the skin.

– Chest tightness is felt.

– Shortness of breath.

Itching in the eyes and red eyes.

Keep a scarf on when going out

Wear a mask if you are going out of the house. But also keep a scarf with it, so that if there is a sudden dust storm or wind, you should keep it covered on your face, this will not give you trouble due to dust.

Don’t go to dusty places

Allergy to dust mites. So you should avoid going to places where more dust is blown. Because this can definitely cause you trouble.

In case of allergies, do this home remedy-

Use honey

You can use honey if you are allergic to dust. Honey contains such ingredients. Which helps your body fight allergies. Therefore, you should consume honey twice a day.

Use apple cider vinegar

Apple pal cider vinegar can be used. It has anti-inflammatory properties. So, add 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and drink it a little 2 to 3 times a day. This prevents the spread of allergies.

Steam will bring relief-

If there is an allergy problem, you should steam it with hot water. This makes you feel very relaxed. Steam for about 10 minutes. This will also clear your nose well.

Eat a mixture of ghee and jaggery-

Dust allergies cause more sneezing. So you put jaggery in pure ghee and eat it after licking. This will bring quick relief.

Drink turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is very beneficial for the body. Even if you have allergies, drinking turmeric milk will benefit you a lot. Because turmeric has the power to fight any disease.