Kerala Soumya Santhosh killed in Hamas rocket strike in Israel while on duty

Saumya Santosh, originally from Kerala state in India, was also killed in a rocket attack on behalf of Palestine in the Israeli town of Ashkelon. When Soumya died at the time of the attack, she was speaking on a video call with her husband. He has a 9 year old son and is still waiting for his mother’s phone. Soumya worked there as a nurse (caregiver).

Soumya’s husband Santosh said they were speaking on the video call and suddenly heard a terrible noise and there was no response from the other side. Santhosh said: ‘After a while I heard some noise from some people because the video call connected. Later, I was told that she had passed away along with a few others. We told her to go elsewhere and she was taking care of an elderly woman.

Idukki came to her house four years ago, Soumya

He explains, “It is becoming difficult to deal with our son because we are still not able to recover from the situation. He’s still waiting for his phone. Soumya, 31, had worked in Israel for nine years and had come to her home in Idukki four years ago. Santosh said: “Saumya was talking about coming back to Kerala. We had no idea this would be his last call.

In the meantime, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muralitharan, informed that all measures were being taken to bring Soumya’s body home. Israel stepped up its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing 11 Hamas extremists. Hamas has yet to give any indication of retreat and has fired more than 1,500 rockets into Israeli towns.

