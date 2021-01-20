Key Donald Trump Events: Key Donald Trump Events and Decisions: Important Decisions and Donald Trump Controversies

Washington

The United States elected the country’s new president in November 2020 and Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday. At the same time, Donald Trump will bid farewell to the White House with a heavy heart. Trump’s tenure was as contested as any American president. Donald Trump will be remembered for his odd tenure, from absurd statements to shocking decisions and the second time he became president of impeachment.

Year 2017

January 25: Trump was instructed to build a wall on the border with Mexico in South America.

January 27: Trump banned the entry into the country of seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

June 1: Trump announces the end of the Paris Climate Agreement.

July 28: Senate fails to overthrow Obama Care

December 6: Trump administration considers Jerusalem the capital of Israel

Year 2018

May 8: US breaks nuclear deal with Iran

June 15: Trump fought trade war with China

2019

June 30: Trump becomes first US leader to enter North Korea

September: unemployment reaches 3.5% for the first time in 50 years

December 18: Trump was dismissed for misuse of power

2019

January 31: US bans entry for non-US travelers from China

May 25: protests across the country led to the death of the arrest of black George Floyd

October 2: Trump found positive for the corona virus

November 3: United States elected Joe Biden as new president

Year 2021

January 6: Trump asks his supporters to march to Congress and fight

January 13: Trump becomes the first president to be indicted for the second time.

