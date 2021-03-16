Multifunctional workspaces: key tips for adapting offices to the Agile methodology

In just a year, models and workspaces have been transformed with the ubiquity of new technologies and people’s healthcare needs, as well as dynamic and flexible working methods, to which agile methodology offers the answer. . Ideal for promoting more sustainable and human working methods in multifunctional spaces.

Face-to-face work currently requires a reorganization of the office as it is known. It’s time to set up safe environments that integrate solutions that improve space, productivity and, therefore, worker satisfaction. “The projects and the results will be more and more valued, bringing responsibility and more confidence to the user thanks to multipurpose spaces which make it possible to optimize resources and improve well-being”, explains Soledat Berbegal, director of Actiu’s brand reputation.

To simplify the process, Actiu, a company specializing in the creation and design of workspaces, has launched the “AGILE Guide”, the objective of which is to help companies and workers effectively build this new reality, with advice on how to organize any collaborative space and proposals that include the AGILE by Actiu collection, a set of solutions to adapt offices to this methodology.

Upgrade to all levels

The agile methodology makes it possible to define and design a workspace reflecting on the uses and diversity of the tasks that will be performed in this environment from the point of view of functionality and optimal productivity.

Faced with the concept of traditional hierarchical work, based on a fixed space and presence, the new reality poses global challenges that force companies to transform themselves, to modify their structure, their processes and their own spaces to achieve a work system. more flexible, without rigidities or predetermined patterns and focusing on what is relevant: ideas, projects and people.

Agile encourages flexibility for the sake of creativity and well-being. It seeks to create value and innovation from the collaboration between people and technologies. Cooperation that helps reduce operating costs. A model where it is important that team members have a space of their own, in which to share their talent and creativity, and companies must foster this contact and collaborative work in person, with the maximum amount of security guarantees.

The Agile methodology enables high levels of satisfaction in the employee experience, along with long-term retention, reduced lost productivity and other related costs. Agile is based on the trust and responsibility of the team, allowing each employee to work when, where and how they want in a transversal way, while focusing on the objectives.

Agile spaces

This change in corporate culture has a direct impact on the design of corporate spaces, by optimizing them and making them profitable with adaptable and versatile equipment solutions, capable of meeting all usage needs. In this sense, the guide considers two types of environments, from the greatest to the least complexity, proposing proposals to be able to generate multiple agile configurations, from a totally versatile space to a small corner in an operational context. It also incorporates type parameters for inspiration mode.

“Since our creation, our products have stood out for their versatility, which has opened doors for us beyond corporate environments. All this know-how is translated into the guide with tips and a line of solutions that seek to make life easier for companies and provide them with what they need at the moment: functional and versatile elements that allow them to configure and reconfigure their spaces, in a simple way and as many times as necessary, ”says Soledat Berbegal.

This philosophy also responds to the Cool Working concept by Actiu, which identifies areas of concentration, confidentiality, socialization, collaboration and learning within the same workspace. Thanks to a flexible mentality and versatile furniture with auxiliary elements that meet these new uses, it is possible to configure a working environment in a simple and versatile way in any corporate environment as well as in third spaces. .

