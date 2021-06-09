Key tips to improve employability

They consider that workers must develop their knowledge and talents in areas such as health, new technologies or the green economy, in addition to working on so-called critical thinking and knowing how to orient themselves towards managing solutions and decision making.

POR Entrepreneurship Club, 11:00 a.m. – June 09, 2021



Encouraging curiosity or highlighting “soft skills” are some of the keys to improving employability. This is how the director of the Human Age Institute of ManpowerGroup, Loles Sala and the president of the SEK Educational Institution and vice-president of the Excellence in Management Club, Nieves Segovia, highlighted it during a conference. .

Among the recommendations to improve employability is the promotion of curiosity. As indicated, it is necessary to maintain the need for continuing education of professionals.

In addition, they consider that workers must develop their knowledge and talents in areas such as health, new technologies or the green economy, in addition to working on so-called critical thinking and knowing how to orient themselves towards management. solutions and decision making.

From an educational point of view, employees are encouraged to know how to unlearn and relearn in order to accept changes in the environment. In this sense, they consider that the new trends and technologies which appear gradually must be adopted.

Another need for these professionals is to make the curriculum more personal and flexible. They stress that companies value more the skills that professionals have acquired throughout their working life, as well as their adaptation to change.

On the other hand, they specify that we must not lose sight of the human side of the company, which largely depends on the management or the Human Resources department. “Companies must work to transform themselves from a digital, cultural and humanistic point of view and be attractive to new generations”, they warn. Likewise, they recall that at the corporate level, it is important to create links with people “especially in times of uncertainty like the one in which we live now”.

Other key aspects to improve employability are to obtain a better valued vocational training, because its employability levels stand out and the training process is shorter than that of the university.

In addition, they consider that companies must transform from a digital, cultural and humanistic point of view to be attractive to new generations. “The talent that arrives looks for transparent companies that promote their professional growth,” they say.

Entrepreneurship club

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric