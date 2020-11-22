keys, sanctions and doubts about the measure

Publication: Sunday, November 22, 2020 8:35 PM

The Spanish airports will require from this Monday a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours before the arrival in the country to the passengers coming from countries considered at risk, and to carry out antigen tests to those who do not have it, who are exposing you to a penalty.

Spain will ask travelers from countries or areas at risk from this Monday (this list is updated every fortnight on the sites www.mscbs.gob.es and www.spth.gob.es), whatever either their nationality or their place of residence. residence, a negative PCR carried out within 72 hours before arriving in Spain to enter our country.

These measures are in addition to the controls currently underway on all international passengers at points of entry to contain the coronavirus pandemic, so as to maintain temperature control, visual control and documentary control (the health control form ), in accordance with regulations established by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, airports will continue to remind you through sound systems and light panels of the need to wear a mask and to comply with the hygiene measures required by health authorities.

From today, passengers arriving at airports must go to the control windows, where there are signs with the caption “ foreign health authority ” and where members of the foreign health department will be in charge. to receive the HBP they bring. .

What if they don’t have a negative PCR?

In the event that travelers do not take the PCR with them, for which they could be penalized, they will have to take the antigen test at the airports themselves, where they will get the test result in about an hour.

To do this, waiting areas have been set up, one for before taking the test and another to await the result; a series of rooms in which the medical staff will carry out the tests and another isolation space for people who may give a positive result to this antigen test.

In addition, a new secondary checkpoint has been set up so that if there is any type of documentation to be completed, it can be done there with the help of specialized personnel. Airports already had a device in place for health checks, which will now be extended to perform all these procedures and tests, if necessary.

If the passenger has a negative test for the antigens, he will be able to continue his journey normally, and if he is positive, the health alert protocols established in coordination with the autonomous communities will be activated, in order to be referred to a health. Health checks on arrival in Spain are compulsory; refusal to do so entails the application of the corresponding sanction.

What penalties do they incur?

The penalty for passengers arriving in Spain without a negative PCR will be determined in accordance with the provisions of the General Law on Public Health. This is what the Official Journal of the State (BOE) indicates, which specifies that these offenders will be punished between 3,000 and 600,000 euros.

“In the event of non-compliance with the provisions of this resolution, the regime provided for in Title VI of Law 33/2011, of October 4, general public health, will apply, making reference to offenses and penalties”, specifies the letter from the BOE.

This law provides for penalties of up to 3,000 euros for minor offenses, between 3,001 and 60,000 euros for serious offenses and between 60,001 and up to 600,000 euros for very serious offenses.

Also new is the health control form, which all travelers must complete before entering Spain, will now include a question to find out if they have a negative PCR carried out within 72 hours before their arrival in our country.

The document must be original, written in Spanish or English and in paper or electronic format. In the event that the form cannot be completed electronically, through the QR code generated through the site www.spth.gob.es or the Spain Travel Health-SpTH application, it can be submitted in paper format before the l boarding, in which case it must be accompanied by the original document supporting the diagnostic test.

Passengers who show their negative PCR may leave the airport unless temperature or documentary checks detect symptoms or a suspicion of COVID-19, in which case they will have to undergo a rapid antigen test at the same airports.

The significant drop in traffic at airports due to COVID and the fact that passengers are generally very knowledgeable about the requirements they need before traveling suggests that all operations can be performed fairly normally.