keys to increase your learning

Spaniards’ knowledge of English is stagnating: the keys to increasing their learning

When the Spaniards leave school, they have a slightly lower level of English than Europeans, but after that there is no progress. However, in the rest of the countries in our environment, it improves noticeably after the age of 18 through learning and experience at university or in the workplace. In this way, the majority of Spaniards continue with an almost academic level of English both in their university and professional studies.

According to the latest EF EPI 2020 Global Report, the English language knowledge of Spaniards of all ages remains stagnant and ranks in the top positions of the European Union. “It is not enough to teach it, you have to learn it, and everything seems to indicate that it is taught badly and that we learn it badly”, explains Fernando Moreno, CEO of 8Belts.

This gap in English proficiency, according to the report, is particularly worrying given the high unemployment rate in Spain, especially among young people, who could benefit from the economic opportunities offered by faster and easier communication with the rest of the world. ‘Europe.

What we don’t do

Education systems in more advanced countries follow several key strategies, including an early focus on communication skills, daily exposure to English both inside and outside the classroom, and teaching students. languages ​​specific to the branch during the last years of study. , be it vocational training or university. In addition, there is a culture of spoken English and this is what is expected of all adults.

To get out of this stagnation, there are two basic options, according to the CEO of 8Belts – “to improve the level of English in the first years and to maintain this progression for life and it is obvious that they are not fulfilled”.

Profitable words

8Belts is a disruptive method by focusing language learning on the most “profitable” words, that is, those that allow us to communicate more and better, which speeds up the time needed to master a language. With the improvement of the algorithm, the platform personalizes learning, devoting more time to areas where each user needs more attention and less to those where they already have the necessary knowledge.

The new algorithm adapts the method to the progress and actual knowledge of each student. The system redirects you based on how you study, how many hours you spend, what you’ve learned … to set up a plan that adapts in real time to your progress, improving your experience and engagement, and motivating you to continue. In addition, the algorithm has an intelligent listening system, which increases the learning speed, improves the review of subjects that the student has not understood 100% and allows 100% use of the time spent.

Thanks to the use of AI, the tutor assigned to each student has a dashboard that provides him with precise information on the work and progress of each student and which helps him make the best decisions to drive its progression.

The latest version of the platform makes it possible to analyze data using Big Data to improve the experience of each student, thanks to algorithms that learn from the use of the tool by users in real time. In this way, all students benefit not only from their own experience, but from that of all students,

The incorporation of these technologies, practice from day one, and a student-centered teaching method make up the Human Student Centric System (HSCS), a model that makes learning a language much faster than traditional systems. .

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric