Keys to Maintaining a Productive Business Meeting

BY The Entrepreneurship Club, 11:00 a.m. – March 03, 2021



One of the enemies of productivity are long work meetings in which the same idea is bypassed. While it is true that meetings are necessary to organize work and that they have multiplied since the start of the pandemic, there are meetings of this type that affect staff productivity.

One report argues that 45% of workers feel overwhelmed by the number of meetings they have to attend and 47% say they are not really productive. This is also seen by Cecilia Mansila, leadership expert and Udemy instructor.

According to Mansila, “Having effective meetings goes beyond managing our time and the time of others. It impacts all areas of organizational life and that is why we must optimize their use and learn to manage them. If the meeting is well planned, it is proven that 40 minutes is enough to discuss important topics ”.

But in order for the meeting to be productive and effective, the first thing to do is to define the purpose of the meeting. For this, managers should answer questions about the reason for the meeting and what is expected of the meeting, because if this is not clear, time may be wasted, instead of investing it. .

Other than that, it’s a good idea to pick the right meeting participants. For this, the expert shows how it happens that those responsible for the call require the presence of certain speakers ten minutes before the meeting. To avoid such errors, it is necessary to plan who will be present at the meeting and who will be used to define the corresponding objective.

According to Mansilla, “Most people feel overwhelmed by the number of meetings they have to attend and that’s because they are invited, many times, to meetings that they shouldn’t attend.”

Another tip is to prepare a meeting agenda in which all the topics to be discussed are planned and prioritized. It is convenient to share it with the assistants. All this without forgetting to respect the time fixed in the agenda of the meeting and to establish a follow-up plan for the agreements adopted.

