Keys to promote female leadership in organizations, from the hands of great managers and coaching experts

To this day, we continue to make progress in closing the gender gap and for this, in addition to equality plans, all companies must comply with a series of protocols on equality, diversity and equality. inclusion. Indeed, it is essential that companies take into account gender equality in their workforce, not only as an obligation but also as a competitive advantage because of the multiple advantages it brings, both to the companies themselves and to the companies themselves. ‘to the human team that allows. Benefits that range from providing new perspectives and disruptive ideas, to improved work performance or brand image with customers, suppliers and society in general. In short, all this translates into good business results, that is, profits.

The most recurring question in this context is: how to strengthen female leadership in organizations, how to promote the professional development of women in companies? Coaching is a very timely tool to promote this leadership, guarantor of diversity and professional inclusion. And it is about this, of how to implement actions and methodologies that promote female leadership in companies to increase their growth that we will talk about in the webinar: ‘Promoting diversity and inclusion in the company: l ‘importance of coaching in the development of female leadership’, organized by CoachHubyRRHHDigital. We will give the keys to leadership and the empowerment of women in the work environment, we will analyze how to improve the professional growth of women in the management environment and what benefits and advantages this translates into at the personal and professional level.

For this, in this webinar we will have the participation of great leading and influential professionals such as Mirian Izquierdo, President of the Woman Forward Foundation and Almudena Santos, Director of Human Resources Spain & Latam CWT, as well as two experts in professional coaching High Level: Valeria Cardillo Piccolino, Coaching Lab Expert at CoachHub and Elena Vargas Lopez, Business Transformation Consultant at CoachHub.

Four professionals who will give us the necessary keys to enhance and promote the professional development of women in the professional environment, through real cases and examples, their own experiences and experiences and an exhaustive analysis of current needs in terms of leadership, diversity and inclusion.

The digital meeting will be moderated by Irene Cmara, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital, and will take place this Thursday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

