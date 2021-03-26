Keys to promote the “ culture of happiness ” in companies and thus achieve the well-being of the team

Today, the total satisfaction of employees is one of the main objectives of companies. An optimistic work environment helps to increase the bond between workers and the organization, enhancing levels of motivation, engagement and learning. Something that, without a doubt, has a positive impact in terms of productivity. To create an environment of comfort and joy at work, it is essential that companies promote a “ culture of happiness based on taking care of all aspects that influence the well-being and integral health of the workforce. artwork.

Esta necesidad de actualizar la cultura vigente en muchas empresas viene respaldada por los datos de la ltima edicin del estudio de Cigna, ‘Cigna COVID-19 Global Impact’, que indican que el 78% de los empleados de todo el mundo reconoce no desconectar nunca work. The lack of disconnection created by this new scenario increases stress levels. And this stress, in turn, can have a chain effect on all pillars of an employee’s life, deteriorating their physical and mental health.

And it is that the life of workers is complex, it is full of concerns and responsibilities that companies must examine in detail to be able to provide a suitable solution to the particular challenges they face. This response from organizations must address all aspects that influence their well-being and, consequently, that affect their level of happiness: access to quality medical care, family and social relationships, financial health, health. Work and personal life, or their physical and mental health.

“Happiness is closely linked to physical and mental well-being. Therefore, it is essential to give the mind positive aspects to distract itself despite the pessimistic and uncertain environment we find ourselves in at the moment. In this way, we can improve holistic health, understood as the ideal state of well-being achieved through the balance between physical, emotional, social, family, financial or professional factors. All goals and actions aimed at self-care have an impact on self-confidence and, in the long run, this will be reflected in all areas of our life, including the work environment, ”emphasizes Dr Mara. Snchez, e-Health Medical Manager at Cigna Espaa.

Challenges of the new work environment, how to face them to achieve organizational happiness

The expansion of telecommuting and the rise of hybrid work environments that today’s work environment is experiencing are changing the way workers interact, which undoubtedly affects their happiness. In this regard, Cigna identified the following challenges:

Maintaining good relationships with other colleagues is essential for building trust, as they facilitate the sharing of worries or emotions, and help to better tolerate the demands and ups and downs of routine. It is therefore more important than ever to work on the humanization of technology to strengthen interpersonal relationships and connections between employees. The merger of the professional and personal environment imbalances the balance between professional and private life, essential to boost employee happiness. For this reason, it is particularly interesting to promote activities and initiatives that train employees on issues such as productivity and time management, while promoting reconciliation policies based on flexibility. Pay more attention to the health of employees. It is no longer enough to think in terms of body and mind or health and disease. It is about understanding health care and the concept of health from a broader perspective that addresses the consequences of the new reality at all levels. It is only in this global perspective, in which each member of an organization and its immediate environment are counted, that it is possible to achieve the goal of organizational happiness. At Cigna, this new approach to health is represented in the Whole Health model. Business leaders play a key role in setting up, on the one hand, hybrid collaborative environments, essential for employees to feel motivated and integrated into the team, strengthening their sense of belonging; and, on the other hand, to provide telemedicine services.

These types of solutions provide the ability to access holistic health care for employees where they are, both physically and emotionally, and in many cases extend that care to their families. For this reason, something as simple as offering tools like this has a very positive effect in crucial areas such as physical and mental health care, work-family balance or improving life. personal, by minimizing problems related to access to health care.

