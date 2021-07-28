keys to promoting holistic business health

Only 13% of workers consider family reconciliation to be excellent: the keys to promoting the holistic health of companies

The pandemic has blurred the lines between personal and family life. Despite the fact that the health situation makes it possible to spend more time with the cohabiting family, only 13% of Spaniards consider the quality of the time spent with their relatives to be excellent, as the “Cigna 360 Well-being Survey” study reveals.

Proof of this is that, according to the analysis carried out by the health insurer, 76% of people with children report suffering from stress and 40% report it at work. An aspect that has serious consequences on the well-being of employees and, ultimately, on their productivity, which has become a problem that should be addressed and prevented by companies, with the Human Resources department on the front line. Above all, taking into account the rise of hybrid work environments and the impact of the current situation on the emotional health of workers.

“It’s important for companies to know that no two workers are the same. Everyone deals with different stressors in their work and family life and therefore need different levels of support from their business. Therefore, it is essential that HR services. H H. understand the central role that the family plays in a person’s life and develop initiatives that promote family health in order to promote the holistic health of employees ”, underlines Mara Sánchez, medical manager e-Health of Cigna Spain .

In this sense, the summer months appear to be the perfect time for companies to pay attention to the health of employees and understand that taking care of the workforce goes beyond protecting their bodies and their lives. their mind. It is essential that organizations improve the overall well-being of their workers, providing them with the right support and tools to cope with the demands of modern life, among which the work-life balance stands out. family. To achieve this, Cigna, as a health service provider, offers four keys with which to promote the family health of the organization and adapt to the challenges of the future:

Define a policy that takes into account the needs of the employees. The implementation of flexibility initiatives is beneficial for the company and for the employees, because they promote the conciliation and the motivation of the employees. Some of these practices that can start to be put in place as early as the summer season are: intensive work schedules in August, flexible hours, childcare support or even access to services such as telemedicine in order to to provide access to medical care anytime, anywhere. Integrate family health initiatives into the corporate culture. The best companies prioritize fostering a supportive culture in their workplace, which means greater ability to adapt to the changing needs of their workers. In this sense, it is essential that they be proactive in communicating that the integral health of the workforce is their highest priority, both in the office and outside. Regularly review established policies. Once the new health and wellness policies are in place, it is important to analyze, monitor and revise them after the holidays based on levels of productivity, absenteeism, hiring, retention and back to work. As a result, improvements or adjustments can be made to accommodate the changing needs of employees. Keep a dialog box open with the model. Communication is everything. Becoming a company that cares about the families of its employees translates into greater transparency between the organization and its workforce. Both parties should feel comfortable sharing their views on the working environment or their ability to disconnect while on vacation and suggest ways forward. In this way, the workforce will feel more valued.

Of course, these family health care-focused guidelines for achieving the holistic well-being of the workforce must be compatible with the provision of resources that help them manage their work time effectively and cope with challenges. demands of modern life. It should not be forgotten that difficulties in disconnecting from work have a direct impact on family health and employee productivity. This way, the team will be happier, more engaged and also more productive. Most importantly, you will have created a thriving work culture, focused on the changing needs of your employees, while placing holistic health at the center of your work strategy.

