kiara kaur reading world record: bookworm: Indian woman broke world record in UAE reading 36 books in just two hours

Abu Dhabi

Parents all over the world, from childhood, have made a habit of reading books inside their children and calling them their best friends. This friendship became so good with the books of Kiara Kaur, a 5-year-old girl of Native American descent, that she set a record. Kiara made a world record reading 36 books in 105 non-stop minutes or about two hours. Kiara lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with her family.

Kiara’s name has been included in the London World Book Record and Asia Book of Records for reading so many books in just two hours. Kiara became very fond of the book from an early age. Whether it’s a car or a rest, the books are always in their hands. One day a kindergarten teacher noticed his habit of reading very enthusiastically and praised him very much.

Kiara’s dream of becoming a doctor

Kiara said in a conversation with NDTV: “It is very pleasant for me to study with books. You can take the book anywhere. There is a problem to read on the phone or watch videos when there is no light. Kiara said she likes books that have colorful illustrations and are printed in big letters. Her favorite books include Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and more.

Kiara’s grandfather instilled in her a hobby of reading books. Her mother says, “Kiara often listens to her grandfather for hours on WhatsApp. This has a huge impact on the development of Kiara. Kiara dreams of growing up to be a doctor. At the same time, the whole family is very happy with this achievement of Kiara.