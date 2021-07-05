Kidnapping from school in Nigeria: Nigeria, about 150 students missing in Nigeria

bauchi

About 150 children have disappeared from a school in the Nigerian state of Kaduna. On Monday, the mother of a girl and an official said about 25 of the school’s 180 children had been located since the attack by gunmen, while police and military searched for other children. This is the 10th kidnapping at a school in northwest Nigeria since December.

According to the police, armed men stormed the school and opened fire. They deactivate the security guards and enter the children’s home. From there, the children were taken into the forest. He later managed to save 26 lives, including a teacher. The school’s founder, Rev. John Hyab, told Reuters the rest of the children were still missing.

About 180 children were about to take the exam at school. Residents said the school was evacuated by security personnel. In this area, these armed attackers kidnap children and then demand ransom. Since December, 1,000 people have been kidnapped, more than 150 of whom have never returned. They also targeted a hospital.

According to Reuters, Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa used to do such things, now local disbelievers have adopted the same method as well.