Kilauea volcano erupts: vigorous eruption in Hawaii’s dangerous Kilaeva volcano, up to 82 feet of lava – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, bursting from 82-foot lava fountains as fiery lake rises

The Hawaiian Islands Fort, which is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted again. Large-scale ash is coming out of the volcano and its lava rises to a height of 82 feet. The US aerial surveillance center is monitoring this volcano. It is said that the earthquake occurred below Kilaeva peak around 8:30 p.m. on the night of December 20.

According to the USGS, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale. At around 9:30 p.m., ash and lava started to come out of this volcano. Previously, a Washington-based watchdog monitoring volcanic ash warned that volcanic ash could rise up to 30,000 feet, causing problems with air flights.

The lava emanating from this volcano can be seen from a great distance. Lightning tremors were felt throughout the Hawaiian Islands. A warning was issued for passenger planes and an Orange level alert was announced. The lava coming out of the volcano fills the whole area. The lava formed a lake around the volcano.

This lava lake is growing. It is said that the level of this lake increases by several meters every hour. Kilaeva is located in Jwalamukhi National Park in Jwalamukhi Hawaii. Since the year 1952, the Killawa volcano has burned 34 times so far. It is the youngest volcano on the island of Hawaii.