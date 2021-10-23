kilometer-0-foods-gain-ground-among-consumers

Local foods —or kilometer 0— are grown close to where they are to be eaten and are sold directly to consumers or through a minimum number of intermediaries, if possible only one, so they are more closely linked to the territory and are more sustainable. The public is increasingly looking at this variable ―the 74% prefer local products rather than imported ones, according to the Kantar consultancy – but in a diffuse way, because the sector lacks a legal certification that identifies these foods, as does the case with organic foods – made without chemicals and with animal welfare. “A large greenhouse in Almería can have organic certification, but export its production to Europe, which has a brutal water footprint and a lot of impact on climate change,” says Javier Guzmán, director of the NGO Justicia Alimentaria. In times of climate concern, experts believe proximity will be the new trend. Catalonia already regulates this type of sales, but the Ministry of Agriculture does not plan to do so. Meanwhile, more and more restaurants are committed to strengthening relationships with producers

Joan Riera, consumer expert at Kantar Worldpanel, explains it like this: “There is a trend in recent 10 Years that do not stop growing: more and more people declare that they prefer nearby products. People are aware of the two impacts: the economic one, which thus gives work to the local population; and also the environment. And a third: what the consumer is looking for is that the product is good, that it is in season, and they relate the local with a higher quality and with a food that is richer ”. The key is what each person understands by kilometer 0. “The interpretation of the consumer is free, they tend to confuse proximity with ecological and even that it is national.” The consultant asked 12. 000 consumers if they preferred the eco or proximity label and a 74% opted for local products.

A butcher from the Barceló, in Madrid, teaches a Madrilenian cheese. Aitor Sol

“Proximity is not just being close, but being attached to the territory and having a social agriculture behind”, Javier Guzmán, author from the recent report The lies we eat . The director of Justicia Alimentara warns that, in the absence of a specific regulation, supermarkets are labeling as local products that come from large industries, sometimes ultra-processed, and are even creating their own proximity stamps. Félix Martín, from Hispacoop, which brings together 175 consumer cooperatives , believes that consumer groups and producer markets are the germ of this trend, which in his opinion “saves emissions and provides work for the nearby environment.” He also points out that these products “are increasingly associated with a trust in origin and being environmentally sustainable”, so they will continue to grow.

A neighborhood market

A visit to a neighborhood market shows that the concept of proximity can be ambiguous. Are you referring to products from Spain compared to those from other countries? Or next is only what is produced in the region where you live? There are still no labels or rules that limit the idea that, however, interests consumers as seen in the surveys. “What does proximity mean? I hadn’t heard it. Yes, I try to buy products from Spain, and if it’s organic, the better ”, says María José Fernández, from 60 years, who walks with his cart through the Barceló Market, in the center of Madrid. Mercedes Plaza, from 74, agrees in not recognizing the term: “I like fruit from Spain more than fruit from abroad, and I also ask for Spanish legumes.” The same happens with Felipe Jordán, from 48: “I try to buy food from Spain, but I don’t pay attention to which province it comes from.” Danilo Giraudo, from 54 , is more concerned about the environment: “I try to buy seasonal products, which are also the closest. I also buy organic, which is usually from Spain. ”

Iván Garzón sells legumes and cereals in bulk at his stall at Mercado de Barceló, Oats & Co. Aitor Sol

Something similar happens among shopkeepers. “The consumer looks at price and quality, but does not ask for meat from Madrid, because he knows that there is little production here,” explains Eladio Escudero, from the Hermanos Escudero Butchery, located in the same market. Juan Cristóbal, who runs a chicken stall, points out that people “don’t usually ask where the meat comes from, only if it’s from Spain.” Eugenio, from Frutas Barceló Alejandro, is also unaware of the proximity concept: “Most of the genus usually comes from Spain, although we also bring papaya, pineapple and avocado from America.” Nobody usually asks him about the producers. Iván Garzón, from Oats & Co, a bulk store, does handle the concept: “We work with a lot of local produce, people usually ask us for local and organic vegetables, although we also bring quinoa from Bolivia and basmati rice from Pakistan, because there is no production here. ”

In large supermarkets it is difficult to buy locally. “Supermarkets are long channels, with many intermediaries, and require an unsustainable intensive production,” explains Guzmán. Faced with this model, cooperative supermarkets are emerging that are committed to a new relationship with producers. One of them is La Osa, in Madrid. “Almost all the fruit and vegetables that we sell are organic and come from close by,” says José Antonio Villarreal, manager. “The consumer already understands what ecological means, but it has taken time, and now we are beginning to understand what proximity is. If an organic product comes from the other side of the world, it is not organic ”, he summarizes.

Catalonia certifies from 2013 proximity sales, but it does not refer to the products themselves, but to the place where they are sold. “It is a regulation based on the number of intermediaries between the producer and the consumer – it can be direct sale or with several steps – and not on the kilometers that separate them”, explains a spokeswoman for the Catalan Ministry of Climate Action and Food . According to the department’s data, in the community there are 3. 180 producers accredited (6.5% of the total) and 183 cooperatives (the 21%). Barcelona has produced a report showing that two thirds of the fresh food in the city is distributed in markets and neighborhood stores, but the products shipped do not have to be local (a nearby neighborhood store can sell the same as a supermarket)

A proximity tag at the national level could boost the sector, but the Ministry of Agriculture admits that it is not even being studied. “There is no official definition, not even in the European Union,” explains a ministerial spokesman. The EU does regulate organic food. The lack of regulations also prevents data from being available: “It is not possible to track the sales of these products, because for this they would have to be differentiated from the rest,” adds the same source. In any case, the ministry points out that only 0.3% of sales in Spain are direct purchases from the producer, while food self-consumption reaches 2.4%. “But local products can be purchased in any of the distribution channels,” concludes the spokesperson. The Ministry of Consumption includes a small item next year for “promotion of local food consumption.”

A chef from the Mo de Movimiento restaurant shows the seasonal mushrooms that they buy from local producers. Aitor Sol

Upward trend in restaurants

The restoration is increasingly concerned about this new trend, as shown by the Sustainable Restaurants Foundation, which brings together some 900 establishments throughout Spain. “We have given courses to more than 1. . , that the local food is the main reference of your menu “, explains Sergio Gil, president of the entity. Gil also founded Bodega la Peninsular (carrer del Mar, 34), in Barcelona, ​​which has several own orchards from which it is self-sufficient. “Customers are increasingly demanding and want to know what they eat and who has grown it. In my opinion, proximity is more important than organic certification ”, he continues. Next year, the foundation will begin to certify locals that bet on this type of food.

A good example is Mo de Movimiento (Espronceda, 34), in Madrid, in whose menu the dishes show both the ingredients as well as the producers who supply them. Homemade Tortellini (12 euros) includes the ingredients (curd and Iberian jowl tortelli, cream spinach and ham broth) and, below, the producers: La Tahulla Bio (Alfaro, La Rioja); Juanes Wild Iberian Pigs (Jerez de los Caballeros, Badajoz); Zucca (Valladolid); Galmesano Cheese Factory (Arzúa. A Coruña). “The 63% of the that we buy is directly from producers, most of them small and local, and the 95% is environmentally friendly. We do not have red meat due to its environmental impact ”, says Felipe Turell, co-founder of the space, who also makes his own bread. “The consumer has always liked to know where things come from and here we bet on that. In addition, we provide sustainable food at the lowest price we can ”. Average daily count is about 20 euros.

Natalia Sánchez picks chard Reds in the garden of the Coque restaurant, located in El Escorial. Aitor Sol

Haute cuisine has always had a concern for the product, but every time it goes further. The owners of the Coque Restaurant, with two Michelin stars, have bought a farm in El Escorial — about 50 miles from the capital— to directly produce what they cook. “We have an orchard and bulls and every time we are going to have more things. The 40 % of what we consume in the restaurant already comes from our own production, ”says Diego Sandoval, head of the room and brother of chef Mario Sandoval. In the orchard they now collect red chard, lettuce, beets, tomatoes, aubergines … “It is important for sustainability, because that way you remove transport, but also for traceability: we decide when we collect the vegetables and serve them that same day in Coque”, he adds. They also have 200 bulls that graze in the pasture with natural food and whose meat They are used to make cold cuts, sirloins and hamburgers. “There have always been chefs betting on local produce, and of course more and more is going to be done. You can’t give a good product if you don’t have a good relationship with the producer or if you produce it yourself ”, he concludes.

